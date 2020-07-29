Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,075,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. CNH Industrial NV has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

