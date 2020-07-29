Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

FB stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $665.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,799. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.