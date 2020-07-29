Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 308,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

