Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after acquiring an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after acquiring an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after acquiring an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $205.74 on Wednesday. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.