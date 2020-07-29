Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CMS Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,501,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

