Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tata Motors by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

