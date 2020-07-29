Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 4,478 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 82.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 220.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.