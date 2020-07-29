Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 332.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

