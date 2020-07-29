Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

