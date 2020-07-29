Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000.

DXD opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

