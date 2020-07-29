Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2,848.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in GAP by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gap Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.