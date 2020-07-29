Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 150.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 16.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.