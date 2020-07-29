Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

LCUT stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $155.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $145.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

