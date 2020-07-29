Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 125.61%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

