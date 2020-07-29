LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 88.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

