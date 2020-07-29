Leaf Group (LEAF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter.

Leaf Group stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Leaf Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $280,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

