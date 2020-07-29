Lazydays (LAZY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.28%.

Get Lazydays alerts:

LAZY stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Lazydays has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $763,500.00. Insiders have purchased 153,500 shares of company stock worth $777,875 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.