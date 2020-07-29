Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.31

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.64, with a volume of 55131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.23.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$240.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 96.87%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

