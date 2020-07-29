Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $31.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

