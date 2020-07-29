Lantheus (LNTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,688,783.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $436,892 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

