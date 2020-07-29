Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

