Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $348.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $367.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

