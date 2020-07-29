Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.