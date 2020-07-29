Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $214.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.39.

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.19. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

