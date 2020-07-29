Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $2.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

NYSE:LH opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.39.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

