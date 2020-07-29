Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.19. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

