L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in L3Harris by 4.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in L3Harris by 10.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

