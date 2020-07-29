Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,022 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

