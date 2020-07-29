Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 103.6% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

