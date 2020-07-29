Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.