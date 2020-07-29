Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $243,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,628,000 after acquiring an additional 524,097 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $36.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.