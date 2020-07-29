Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) Plans $0.13 Final Dividend

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. Korvest has a fifty-two week low of A$2.65 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.85 ($3.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.40.

In related news, insider Steven McGregor purchased 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,460.00 ($44,150.68).

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

