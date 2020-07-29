Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KIN opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIN shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

