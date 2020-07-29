Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of -357.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.04 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,700.0%.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 91.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.