KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

