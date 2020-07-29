Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDP opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

