Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Plans GBX 27.40 Dividend

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.40 ($0.34) per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 601 ($7.40) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 898.61 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 640.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.88. The company has a market capitalization of $433.44 million and a PE ratio of 20.24.

In other Keller Group news, insider James Hind sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.64), for a total value of £28,069.20 ($34,542.46).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 720 ($8.86).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

