Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) announced a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 768.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 753.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 71.13. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 922 ($11.35).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

KNOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,736.89).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.