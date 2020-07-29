JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

