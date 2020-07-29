James Investment Research Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $322.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $337.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.