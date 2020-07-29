James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,205 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Sony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

