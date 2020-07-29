James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,098.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,173,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.