James Investment Research Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

