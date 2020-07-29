James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,173,000 after purchasing an additional 404,510 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 891,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,532,000 after purchasing an additional 311,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credicorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $229.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

