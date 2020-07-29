James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 236,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

