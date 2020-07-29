James Investment Research Inc. Makes New Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,765,000 after acquiring an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 407,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $106,232,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.