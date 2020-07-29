James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1,353.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

