James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total value of $75,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

