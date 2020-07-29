James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

