James Investment Research Inc. Buys 80 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 571.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $376.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

